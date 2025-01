We Are China

Traditional fish-shaped lanterns embrace new vitality in Shexian, E China

Xinhua) 08:41, January 21, 2025

A craftsman makes a fish-shaped lantern at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

As the Spring Festival draws near, several parades with fish-shaped lanterns had been held in Zhanqi Village of Shexian County for tourists.

Local villagers in Shexian have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns, an intangible cultural heritage, on festival days to pray for harvest and good fortune.

The parade with fish-shaped lanterns is an important folk cultural activity held during traditional festivals.

In recent years, while protecting the intangible cultural heritage, local people have made efforts on new business forms related to the fish-shaped lantern including study tour, cultural and creative products and lantern-making experience.

The captain of a fish-shaped lantern performing team performs a dance with fish-shaped lantern at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A fish-shaped lantern performing team parades at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Villagers make fish-shaped lanterns at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

A villager makes a fish-shaped lantern at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A craftsman displays his fish-shaped lanterns at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager lights up a fish-shaped lantern at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager makes a fish-shaped lantern at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A tourist enjoys herself with a fish-shaped lantern at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Tourists select fish-shaped lanterns at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A craftsman displays products themed on fish-shaped lantern at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo shows the reflection of fish-shaped lanterns at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People watch a fish-shaped lantern parade at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager sells fish-shaped lanterns at Zhanqi Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

