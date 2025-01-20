Home>>
Chinese people prepare for Spring Festival
(Ecns.cn) 14:37, January 20, 2025
People shop for Spring Festival decorations in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)
This year's Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 29.
People shop for Spring Festival decorations in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)
People shop for Spring Festival decorations in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)
People shop for Spring Festival decorations in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 19, 2025. (China News Service/Lu Mengmeng)
People shop for Spring Festival decorations in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 19, 2025. (China News Service/Lu Mengmeng)
