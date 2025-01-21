Interview: China makes positive contributions to AI global governance -- senior WEF official

Xinhua) 13:32, January 21, 2025

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- In addition to significant achievements in AI technology and industry, China has made positive contributions to the global governance of AI, said a senior official of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

On the theme of "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting kicked off on Monday in Davos, Switzerland.

In the next decade, AI will have a profound impact on global economic growth, industrial transformation, social livelihood, climate environment and international cooperation, said Chen Liming, chair of Greater China of the WEF, in a written interview with Xinhua.

The rapid application of AI in areas like intelligent robots, intelligent creation, smart education and smart medical care has accelerated industrial upgrades and unlocked widespread innovation opportunities across society, he said.

Noting that China's core AI industry has reached nearly 600 billion yuan (82 billion U.S. dollars), covering key upstream and downstream links such as chips, algorithms, data, platforms and applications, Chen said China also actively engages in global AI governance, collaborating with the WEF and other international organizations to share insights and promote cooperation.

Multilateral cooperation has promoted the initial formation of a global governance framework and policy consensus for AI, he added.

China has put forward The Global AI Governance Initiative, which provides a Chinese solution to global AI governance and emphasizes the principle of giving equal importance to the development and security of AI, Chen said.

"This initiative is not only a positive response to global challenges, but also provides an important reference for the international community on the issue of AI governance," he said.

Following the people-centered, AI-for-good principle, China has made positive progress in balancing the development and security of AI, and in 2023, China issued an interim regulation on the management of generative AI services, marking an important step in promoting the governance of generative AI and providing clear policy guidance for the industry, Chen noted.

"AI brings great potential to our economy, society and the earth. If applied properly, AI can improve efficiency and support resource management, climate change mitigation, disaster response and economic transformation," he said.

However, the global governance of AI still faces many challenges. For example, the Global South is not fully represented in the dialogue on AI governance; as AI technology is increasingly integrated into daily life, it also brings major ethical, privacy and governance challenges, including data privacy, algorithmic bias and transparency issues.

Noting the need for sufficient dialogue and cooperation on data security and AI governance, he stressed balancing AI's rapid advancement with effective oversight to ensure its safety, reliability and fairness. "This requires finding a balance between rapid technological development and effective governance," he said.

To promote responsible AI use, Chen called for strengthened global collaboration, unified industry standards and increased public awareness. "To make AI truly benefit all mankind, a bridge must be built between innovation and ethics," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)