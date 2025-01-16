2024 Year-ender: A glimpse of a day in China with AI

People's Daily Online) 13:15, January 16, 2025

As the years change, a new chapter unfolds. Looking back at 2024, China's stories have shone brightly on the world stage. From "China Travel" captivating global tourists, to the Chinese mythology-inspired game "Black Myth: Wukong" gaining worldwide popularity, and Chinese new energy vehicles expanding overseas—more people have experienced the true and diverse China firsthand. This video, through the unique perspective of AI, takes you on a journey to experience a day in the life of an ordinary Chinese person. In the intertwined rhythm of work, leisure, and daily life, it reflects China's economic vitality and the richness of people's lives.

