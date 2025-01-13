AI-driven innovations come to the fore at Las Vegas electronics show

08:12, January 13, 2025 By Tan Jingjing, Huang Heng, Gao Shan ( Xinhua

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Artificial intelligence (AI), a rapidly evolving technology driving breakthroughs across industries, took center stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

CES 2025, the world's premier tech show running from Tuesday to Friday in Las Vegas, attracted over 4,500 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions, including some 1,400 startups.

For years, AI has been at the forefront of the CES. This year, however, it saw AI transform the blueprints from previous shows into tangible products and applications.

From medical research to space exploration, and from home appliances to smart factory solutions, the brightest minds and boldest brands in the commercial industry showcased how AI is boosting productivity, enhancing customer experiences and driving medical breakthroughs.

A robot is displayed at the exhibition area of Chinese company Unitree Robotics during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

AI innovations at CES 2025 demonstrate how AI-powered digital twins enable fast, nearly limitless simulations to boost productivity in smart factories, cities and climate forecasting; how AI chips enhance audio, visuals and computing power; and how AI-driven drug discovery is leading to new treatments and vaccines, said Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the U.S. Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of the event.

Data centers and infrastructure underlying the AI revolution also garnered attention at the show.

In his keynote speech, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the company's achievements in advancing consumer and business infrastructure through AI innovation.

AI has been "advancing at an incredible pace," Huang said.

"It started with perception AI -- understanding images, words and sounds. Then generative AI -- creating text, images and sound," he said. "Now, we're entering the era of physical AI -- AI that can proceed, reason, plan and act."

Huang introduced Agentic AI, a real-time AI assistant designed to help users with various tasks, and revealed the Cosmos World Foundation Model designed to help robotics better navigate the physical world.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Shokz during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

CES attendees saw Agentic AI -- using sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning to autonomously solve complex, multi-step problems -- as the "next frontier" of AI.

"You can train an AI agent on a specific skill set, create a number of different agents, chain those together and do complicated reasoning," Matt Hermanson, a technical marketing engineer at NVIDIA, told Xinhua.

"At CES 2025, instead of general-purpose agents, you see agents that are really focused on being good at specific things," he said.

Hermanson said that with the help of AI agents, people can digest really complicated information, summarize it and generate reports. "We can use those AI agents to make us more productive and work through information more quickly," he added.

Enterprise AI agents, Huang said, will become a centerpiece of AI factories, creating unprecedented intelligence and productivity across industries.

Echoing Huang, Dexter Thillien, lead analyst for technology and telecoms at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said that AI agents will play a key role in developing technology that meets the needs of global businesses.

People visit the exhibition area of Chinese company Hisense during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Over 1,000 Chinese companies participated in CES 2025, including global leading brands and startups. Many of them have won the CES Innovation Awards, an annual program honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

From AI personal computers and electric vehicles to robots and wearable devices, Chinese innovative products and solutions impressed global exhibitors at the tech show.

China's leading display maker BOE, in collaboration with Qualcomm, presented an "All-in-one AI Media Center," which integrates a 65-inch Ultra HD display with new and rich AI-based use cases.

Lenovo introduced a groundbreaking lineup of AI-powered solutions at CES 2025, including Lenovo AI Now, a powerful on-device personalized AI assistant built on Meta's Llama 3 model, as well as the world's first rollable personal computer (PC).

At the heart of Lenovo's innovation is its Smarter AI for All vision, which integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities into its Copilot+ PCs and solutions.

"With AI at the heart of our personalized, productive and protected experiences, our latest device and software innovations across ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, Idea, Legion and more not only deliver exceptional performance and versatility, but also redefine how users work, create and play," said Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.

