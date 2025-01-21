China's low-altitude economy expected to reach 1 trillion yuan in market size in 2025

Visitors view an electric aircraft at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. An exhibition displaying unmanned aerial vehicles, manned aircraft, airspace management systems, and other innovative hi-tech products of the low-altitude economy industry was held in Wuhu City during the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference. (Photo/Xinhua)

China's low-altitude economy is expected to achieve a scale of approximately 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in 2025, the Global Times learned at a press conference on Monday. By 2030, the industry is projected to surpass 3 trillion yuan, with drones taking the lead at more than 1 trillion yuan, according to the China Low Altitude Economy Alliance.

Driven by rapid technological advancements and policy support, China's low-altitude economy is experiencing unprecedented growth and gaining new momentum.

Several companies have made proactive strides in advancing low-altitude projects, while the government has introduced policies to provide strong support to these enterprises.

Chinese urban air mobility technology platform company EHang's EH216-S autonomous eVTOL conducted its maiden flight in Shanghai last Thursday, marking the debut of air taxis in the global metropolis, according to the information EHang shared with the Global Times.

The flight, conducted in downtown Shanghai, aimed to showcase the EHang EH216-S's outstanding performance in convenience, safety, and environmental sustainability in the context of urban air mobility in a global megacity.

The company announced that it plans to commence regular trial operations of the eVTOL sightseeing route at the Shanghai Longhua Airport, along the Huangpu River, to prepare for the commercialization of air taxi services in the city.

Shanghai previously unveiled an action plan that outlines clear policy guidance for the high-quality development of its low-altitude economy from 2024 to 2027. The plan seeks to position Shanghai as a leading hub for innovation, commercial applications, and operational services in the low-altitude sector, with its core industries projected to exceed 50 billion yuan in scale.

The development of China's low-altitude economy is regarded as a joint accomplishment, driven by the combined efforts of the government and businesses.

In December 2024, a trial flight for low-altitude transport in the postal and courier industry was held in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to the Liaoning Provincial Postal Administration.

The provincial government stated that the administration has consistently supported postal and courier companies in accelerating the adoption of new technologies like drones, expanding the exploration of low-altitude economic applications, and constantly enhancing the sector's intelligence levels.

The Chongqing Liangjiang New Area in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has unveiled an action plan to establish a pilot zone for the low-altitude economy in the western region, with the goal of accelerating its development, the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area reported on its official website on November 23.

The area will prioritize the research, development, and manufacturing of eVTOLs, aiming to attract leading companies to set up research and development and production operations. By leveraging its strengths in the new-energy vehicle sector, the area seeks to encourage local companies to explore and invest in flying-car ventures, the report said.

In 2025, national-level plans are set to be gradually rolled out, including a roadmap for developing the low-altitude economy, accompanied by standards, regulations, and policies governing air traffic, the China Low Altitude Economy Alliance told the Global Times.

Local governments at all levels are expected to accelerate the construction of air traffic networks and essential ground-based flight service infrastructure, the association said.

In 2025, more research institutions and companies are projected to increase investment in low-altitude aircraft development, while several leading international aviation companies are anticipated to broaden their footprints in China, according to the China Low Altitude Economy Alliance.

