15 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

Global Times) 11:26, January 21, 2025

(Photo/CENC)

A total of 15 people were injured during a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted the island of Taiwan at 12:17 am Tuesday (Beijing Time), CCTV news reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14 km, was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The earthquake caused strong tremors across the entire island of Taiwan, with noticeable shaking reported in Quanzhou, Xiamen, and Fuzhou in East China's Fujian Province, and Ningbo, Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province, Shanghai also felt the tremors, according to CCTV News on Tuesday.

The fire department of the island of Taiwan reported that 15 people had been injured and sent to the hospital for treatment. Additionally, according to local media, the earthquake caused buildings to collapse in Tainan City, and some individuals were trapped, according to China Central Television.

Rescue personnel are still assessing the damage. Furthermore, the meteorological authorities of the island of Taiwan announced that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake occurred in Dapu township, Chiayi county, at 00:17 on Tuesday, with a depth of 9.7 kilometers. The epicenter was located 37.9 kilometers southeast of the Chiayi county government, and the tremors were felt across the island.

The Taiwan meteorological department has issued alerts for over 20 counties and cities in island of Taiwan, according to CCTV. Additionally, from 00:21 to 00:32 on Tuesday, multiple earthquakes of magnitude-4 and above occurred in different districts of Tainan city.

