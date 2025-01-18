China eyes upholding genuine multilateralism through WEF annual meeting

Xinhua) 10:36, January 18, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to enhancing exchanges and communication and upholding genuine multilateralism with all parties through its attendance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2025, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about China's expectation for this year's WEF annual meeting.

According to Guo, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the meeting in Davos, Switzerland and visit Switzerland and the Netherlands from Jan. 19 to 24.

Ding will deliver a special address at a session on China at the meeting's opening plenary session, said the spokesperson.

Guo said China looks forward to enhancing exchanges and communication with all parties, promoting understanding and trust, building consensus on cooperation, upholding genuine multilateralism, jointly advocating an equal and orderly multipolar world, and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, as well as contributing positive energy to improving global economic governance and promoting world economic growth.

The WEF, known as the world economic bellwether, is one of the most internationally influential unofficial economic forums. This year's annual meeting, under the theme of "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," has invited all parties to explore ways to strengthen cooperation and jointly seize development opportunities in the smart era, the spokesperson added.

