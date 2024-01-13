China hopes U.S. will handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, properly: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:00, January 13, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said that China hopes the United States will honor commitments, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly, and refrain from interfering in the elections of the Taiwan region in any form.

It is reported that recently the National Security Council of the White House held a press call on Taiwan elections via teleconference. An anonymous official from the White House said that the United States is committed to the one-China policy, does not support "Taiwan independence" and supports cross-Strait dialogue. The official added that the United States does not take a position on the ultimate resolution of cross-Strait differences, provided they are resolved peacefully.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that China noted the remarks of the U.S. official. The one-China principle is a prevailing international consensus and the political foundation of the China-U.S. relationship. "Taiwan independence" is the biggest threat to cross-Strait peace and stability and is doomed to failure.

U.S. leaders have repeatedly said that they are committed to the one-China policy, do not support "Taiwan independence," do not support "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and do not seek to use the Taiwan question as a tool to contain China, Mao noted.

China hopes the United States will honor these commitments, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly, stop official interactions with Taiwan, stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and refrain from interfering in the elections of the Taiwan region in any form, Mao said.

If the United States truly hopes to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it needs to explicitly oppose "Taiwan independence" and support China's peaceful reunification, she added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)