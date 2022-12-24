Home>>
China firmly opposes U.S. signing into law national defense authorization act: spokesperson
14:08, December 24, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China deplores and firmly opposes the U.S. passing and signing into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, which contains negative content concerning China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Saturday in a press release.
China has made serious demarches to the United States, the spokesperson said.
