GCC countries, Iran all China's friends: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:41, December 13, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and Iran are all China's friends, and neither China-GCC relations nor China-Iran relations are targeted at any third party, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to comments which said China will not neglect its relations with Iran as it develops relations with the GCC countries.

Wang said that the recently held China-GCC Summit, on which a joint statement by China and the GCC was issued and a 2023-2027 action plan for strategic dialogue between the two sides was adopted, is of great significance for China-GCC relations.

The development of relations between China and the GCC countries is aimed at deepening bilateral practical cooperation in various sectors and delivering benefits to the people of both sides, he added.

He also pointed out that China and Iran enjoyed traditional friendship.

China and Iran jointly decided to cement and grow a comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with Iran to make new progress in bilateral relations.

He noted that the two sides have signed a plan for China-Iran comprehensive cooperation, which started implementation early this year, and China will work with Iran for the sound and steady growth of practical cooperation.

"Vice Premier Hu Chunhua's visit to Iran starts today. We believe this visit will play a positive role in deepening China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership," he added.

He said that China supports the GCC countries in improving relations with Iran based on the principle of good-neighborly friendship, conducting win-win cooperation with Iran and jointly promoting the development and stability in the Persian Gulf.

"China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard," said Wang.

