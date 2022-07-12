China hopes US takes China's four lists seriously

(People's Daily App) 13:05, July 12, 2022

The US should take China's "four lists" seriously and honor commitments made by President Biden and the government, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to a media inquiry about the lists outlined by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting in Bali on Saturday, after the conclusion of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"We hope that the US side will take China's lists seriously and take concrete actions to honor the commitments made by President Biden and the US government with concrete actions," he said.

