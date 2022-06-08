China urges Canada to respect facts, stop spreading disinformation: FM spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 13:10, June 08, 2022

China on Tuesday urged Canada to respect facts, stop spreading disinformation and work toward the recovery and normal development of China-Canada relations with real actions, a spokesperson told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's denunciation of China's military measures.

"Canadian military aircraft's close-in reconnaissance of China is an irresponsible and provocative maneuver," said Zhao. "China firmly opposes any dangerous acts against China's national security under any pretext."

"UN Security Council resolutions have never mandated any country to deploy forces and conduct surveillance operations in jurisdictional air and sea areas of other countries for the purpose of identifying sanctions evasion activities," he added.

