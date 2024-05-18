China urges U.S. not to drive a wedge between China, Europe

Xinhua) 11:12, May 18, 2024

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States should do something practical to facilitate a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, instead of driving a wedge between China and Europe, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing, in response to the recent remarks by a U.S. Department of State spokesperson saying that China cannot hope to build relations with Europe and other countries while continuing to fuel the biggest long-term threat to European security.

Wang refuted the comment by saying that the U.S. black-or-white logic represents an attitude of seeking enemies instead of peace, which is a continuation of its Cold War mentality.

"In fact, the Cold War mentality of the United States bears unshirkable responsibility for the outbreak and aggravation of the Ukraine crisis," he added.

Noting that China is neither the creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it, Wang said China has always been committed to promoting peace talks and actively supporting the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. China's objective and just position and constructive role have been widely recognized by the international community.

"To untie the bell, you need the person who tied the bell. China urges the United States not to blame China, not to try to drive a wedge between China and Europe, not to pour fuel on the fire, but to do something practical for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," he added.

