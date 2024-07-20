U.S. urged to give explanation for severe damage inflicted by "Deception" strategy

Xinhua) 09:31, July 20, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States should give an explanation both for its dissemination of disinformation over the years for selfish reasons, and for the severe damage inflicted by the U.S. "Deception" strategy on the developing countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

According to the U.S. website "Military.com," for the first time in 12 years, the Marine Corps has published the latest doctrine titled "Deception," a tactic used to deceive enemy and create disinformation. Jeffrey Hill, a U.S. intelligence officer and the lead author of the doctrine, reportedly said that "deception is absolutely in our tool kit," and "if you ain't deceiving, you ain't fighting."

In response to the reports, Lin said the U.S. side owes the international community a long-overdue explanation for their deceptive acts.

"From former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly saying 'we lied, we cheated, we stole,' to recently revealed Pentagon disinformation campaign against Chinese vaccines during COVID-19, to the latest military doctrine titled 'Deception' disclosed by the U.S. military, we should ask the following: Who is spreading disinformation worldwide? Who is waging the battle of perception against particular countries? Who is launching cyberattacks and information warfare in the world?" Lin asked.

"To advance selfish agenda in the name of justice, to spread disinformation through deceptive propaganda, and to frame and suppress other countries through manipulating public opinion and perception have become go-to tactics of the United States," said Lin, adding that the world knows what the United States has been doing and is vigilant against them.

Long gone are the days when the United States could deceive the world into serving the U.S. agenda, he added.

"The United States needs to quit those wrongful approaches at once, stop manipulating perceptions through lies, and stop smearing and vilifying other countries," Lin said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)