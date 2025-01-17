China very confident of sound 2025 economic development: official

Xinhua) 15:54, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has full confidence in its economic development prospects for 2025, despite potentially deepening adverse effects stemming from changes in the external environment, a senior official said on Friday.

This confidence is based on solid economic fundamentals, continued recovery momentum, the emergence of new growth drivers, suitable policy support and the implementation of reform and opening-up steps, Kang Yi, head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), told a press conference.

The Chinese economy expanded 5 percent year on year in 2024, with the fourth quarter's robust recovery, resulting from a raft of pro-growth measures rolled out since late September, playing a decisive role in helping the country meet its GDP growth target, according to the NBS.

"China's extensive experience in macro control, along with the willingness of our enterprises to pioneer and the hardworking nature and wisdom of our people, have together strengthened our confidence in promoting high-quality development and addressing risks and challenges," Kang said.

Regarding inflation, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said China's consumer price index is expected to rise moderately in 2025.

When considering China's growth potential, Kang stated that based on the findings of numerous institutions and scholars in recent years, China's current potential economic growth rate remains at a medium to high level.

