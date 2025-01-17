China sees stable growth in people's incomes in 2024

January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- People's incomes in China showed stable growth in 2024 amid a continued economic recovery, official data revealed on Friday.

The country's per capita disposable income stood at 41,314 yuan (about 5,747 U.S. dollars) in 2024, up 5.3 percent year on year in nominal terms, while representing an increase of 5.1 percent after deducting price factors, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday in a report.

Median per capita disposable income nationwide was 34,707 yuan in 2024, a nominal increase of 5.1 percent year on year.

Incomes of rural residents, up 6.6 percent year on year in nominal terms, grew faster than incomes of city dwellers, who enjoyed increases of 4.6 percent in 2024.

Meanwhile, China's per capita consumption expenditure came in at 28,227 yuan in 2024, up 5.3 percent year on year in nominal terms, and increasing 5.1 percent after the deduction of price factors. Notably, the per capita consumption on services rose 7.4 percent and accounted for 46.1 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure last year.

NBS data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5 percent year on year in 2024, meeting the annual target.

