China's industrial output up 5.8 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 13:11, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 5.8 percent year on year in 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

In December alone, the industrial output grew 6.2 percent from a year earlier and 0.64 percent from November.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.78 million U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)