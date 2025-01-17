Home>>
China's industrial output up 5.8 pct in 2024
(Xinhua) 13:11, January 17, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 5.8 percent year on year in 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
In December alone, the industrial output grew 6.2 percent from a year earlier and 0.64 percent from November.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.78 million U.S. dollars).
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's fixed-asset investment up 3.2 pct in 2024
- East China's economic powerhouse to foster private industry giants
- China treats domestic, foreign firms equally in digital product purchase subsidy
- Commentary: China's economic resilience makes a case for faith
- China to strengthen skilled workforce cultivation to promote economic transformation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.