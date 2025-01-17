China's fixed-asset investment up 3.2 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 11:14, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 3.2 percent year on year in 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

The total investment stood at 51.4 trillion yuan (about 7.15 trillion U.S. dollars) in the period, the bureau said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure and the manufacturing sectors expanded 4.4 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, compared with a year earlier, while property development investment dropped 10.6 percent.

High-tech industries saw strong growth, with investment up 8 percent year on year. Specifically, investment in high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services sectors expanded by 7 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively.

In December alone, the country's fixed-asset investment edged up 0.33 percent month and month.

China's gross domestic product grew 5 percent year on year in 2024, meeting the annual target of around 5 percent, official data showed Friday.

