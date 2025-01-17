China's per capita disposable income up 5.3 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 13:05, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income went up 5.3 percent year on year in nominal terms in 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

