China's per capita disposable income up 5.3 pct in 2024
(Xinhua) 13:05, January 17, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income went up 5.3 percent year on year in nominal terms in 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
