China's GDP grows 5 pct in 2024, hitting annual target
(Xinhua) 10:40, January 17, 2025
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent year on year in 2024, meeting the annual target of around 5 percent, official data showed Friday.
