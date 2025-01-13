China does not pursue trade surplus; current GDP ratio of trade surplus remains within reasonable range: senior customs official

Global Times) 14:35, January 13, 2025

China does not deliberately seek a trade surplus, with the current GDP ratio of trade surplus remaining within a reasonable range, and the country will continue to promote its opening-up policy to enable trade partners to share in the opportunities of China's vast market, said Wang Lingjun, Deputy Head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), on Monday.

Despite the external market changes, China will unwaveringly expand its openness and resolutely oppose trade protectionism, said the official.

Wang's remarks came in response to a question from the media during a press conference on Monday regarding the 7-trillion yuan ($954.75 billion) expansion of China's officially reported trade surplus in 2024. The media question focused on whether the growing gap between China's exports and imports could exacerbate trade protectionist sentiment in the world and whether China's exports and trade surplus would continue to rise in 2025.

Wang said that China does not deliberately seek a trade surplus. "The specific scale of exports, imports, and the trade balance is the result of a combination of factors, including global supply and demand, industrial division of labor, and market competition," he said.

China's total exports reached 25.5 trillion yuan in 2024, with the trade surplus rising by 7 trillion yuan, according to data released by the GAC on Monday.

China's trade surplus as a proportion of the country's GDP remains within a reasonable range, which has notably dropped from historical highs. It is also lower than that of many other major exporting countries, according to the official.

Wang also responded to rising trade protectionism in the world, such as restrictions by some countries on high-tech exports to China.

Wang noted that China wants to import more, but faces restrictions from certain countries, adding "it is utterly contradictory" for these countries to express excess concern over China's trade surplus, for they are imposing strict export controls on China.

China in the past years has taken the initiative to broaden import channels and enhance its market openness, the official said. For seven consecutive years, China has hosted the China International Import Expo (CIIE), actively lowering tariff levels and expanding its market access.

These efforts have led to incessant records in China's import value, allowing more countries and enterprises to benefit from China's market opportunities, Wang said.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has also warned in its 2024 World Trade Report that the rise of protectionism could harm the growth prospects of all economies, Wang said.

He reiterated China's unwavering commitment to openness and firm opposition to trade protectionism.

"Regardless of changes in the external environment, China will steadfastly expand openness, firmly oppose trade protectionism, and always uphold win-win cooperation," Wang said. He emphasized that China will continue to take genuine measures to build bridges of communication, share its growth opportunities, and promote co-development with other countries.

China's imports and exports grew by 5 percent year-on-year in 2024 to reach 43.85 trillion yuan, with the total foreign trade volume setting a new record high, according to the customs data released on Monday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)