Revising 2023 GDP data not to impact economic growth in 2024: NBS official

Xinhua) 15:07, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Revising the 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) will bring little impact to China's economic growth in 2024, said an official with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

China's 2023 GDP has been revised to 129.4 trillion yuan (about 18 trillion U.S. dollars), up by 3.4 trillion yuan from the preliminary calculation, the NBS said Thursday.

The official explained that despite the increase, the revision will not significantly influence this year's economic growth as the preliminary calculation of 2024 GDP will be based on the revised 2023 GDP data.

Revising GDP data is an international practice and a long-standing practice in Chinese government statistics, the official said, adding that in the year of the national economic census, the preliminary calculation of GDP shall be revised according to the census results.

On Thursday, China published the results of its fifth national economic census, which started in 2023.

Meanwhile, work to revise the 2023 GDP of China's provincial-level regions is ongoing, with results to be unveiled in 2025, according to the official.

