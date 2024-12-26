Home>>
China revises preliminary calculation of 2023 GDP
(Xinhua) 16:25, December 26, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 was revised to 129.4 trillion yuan (about 18 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed Thursday.
The amount represents an increase of 3.4 trillion yuan from the preliminary calculation, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
China's annual GDP goes through two sets of accounting: preliminary calculation and final verification. The final verification is conducted based on the annual statistical data, final fiscal accounts, and departmental administrative records.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to raise deficit-to-GDP ratio, expand government bond issuance in 2025: national financial work conference
- GDP goal for '25 may stay at 5%
- China's trillion-yuan GDP cities: Charting economic evolution from 2006 to 2023
- China's GDP up by 4.6% year-on-year in Q3
- China's GDP expands 4.8 pct in Jan.-Sept.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.