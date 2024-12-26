China revises preliminary calculation of 2023 GDP

Xinhua) 16:25, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 was revised to 129.4 trillion yuan (about 18 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed Thursday.

The amount represents an increase of 3.4 trillion yuan from the preliminary calculation, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's annual GDP goes through two sets of accounting: preliminary calculation and final verification. The final verification is conducted based on the annual statistical data, final fiscal accounts, and departmental administrative records.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)