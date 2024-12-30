Added values of China's culture, tourism industries secure larger shares of GDP

Xinhua) 15:02, December 30, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The added values of China's culture and tourism industries accounted for bigger shares of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, citing the results of the fifth national economic census.

In 2023, the added value of the country's culture and related industries was around 5.95 trillion yuan (827.66 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 4.59 percent of GDP, an increase of 0.17 percentage points compared to the previous year.

The added value of tourism and related industries reached 5.48 trillion yuan, representing 4.24 percent of GDP, up 0.57 percentage points compared to the previous year.

The census also showed that the added value of agriculture and related industries was 19.85 trillion yuan, accounting for 15.34 percent of GDP.

The economic census, one of China's key national surveys, provides a comprehensive overview of the country's secondary and tertiary industries, offering valuable insights into its social and economic development.

China carried out four national economic censuses in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018, respectively, and formally started its fifth national economic census in 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)