Southeast Asian mayors experience Chinese New Year traditions in Nanning

15:05, January 16, 2025 By Zhang Li ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Mayors from seven Southeast Asian countries, including Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia, gathered in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, for the Global Mayors Dialogue from Wednesday to Saturday.

The dialogue has focused on exploring new models, content, and pathways for friendly exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign cities, aiming to foster a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

On Wednesday evening, the delegation visited Sanjie Liangxiang, a historical district in Nanning, to experience some Chinese New Year customs. They enjoyed folk art exhibitions, observed demonstrations of intangible cultural heritage, and watched local opera performances.

