Wedding announcements in newspapers make comeback among young couples in China

Publishing wedding announcements in newspapers, a practice that may seem old-fashioned, is gaining popularity among young couples in China.

This nostalgic trend has captured the hearts of many in this era dominated by social media and instant messaging, with couples proudly sharing pictures of their announcements in print.

Photo shows a wedding announcement in Shenzhen Evening News on Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo/Xinhua)

Couples choose this retro way to celebrate their love for diverse reasons. Some view it as a romantic form of commemoration; others see it as a meaningful token of love; and for some, they do it because of a special attachment to newspapers.

For many young people, newspaper wedding announcements offer a unique combination of timeless romance and a lasting memento.

"Information online can be easily deleted or changed, but a publication, once printed, cannot be altered or revoked. That's why I see a wedding announcement as a romantic way to commemorate the occasion," said a newlywed woman surnamed Yang, who was inspired by online posts from other couples to make her own announcement in a newspaper.

Yang contacted a local newspaper in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, where she and her husband submitted a personalized announcement.

For a fee ranging from 520 yuan ($70.92) to 9,999 yuan, depending on the size and layout of the advertisement, couples can publish their wedding news, according to Yang.

"We were extremely satisfied with the result and kept several copies as keepsakes," Yang added.

For some couples, the idea of publishing a wedding announcement goes beyond novelty—it becomes a heartfelt token of love.

Jin, another newlywed, stumbled upon the trend while watching short videos online. Intrigued by its uniqueness, he arranged to publish his announcement in a newspaper in east China's Shanghai.

"Seeing our wedding printed in the newspaper felt like declaring our love to the world, and it's such a distinctive way to do it," Jin said. "What's printed in type isn't just the happy news of our wedding, but also a long-lasting token of love that we can treasure forever."

A woman known as Xiao Wen said she and her husband published their wedding in a newspaper in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, because of a cherished family tradition.

Xiao Wen's grandfather, a longtime newspaper enthusiast, has a habit of clipping and archiving significant articles in newspapers.

"I thought it would be a wonderful thing for my family to read about my wedding in the newspaper and clip it for collection," she said. "Publishing our wedding announcement in the newspaper is both retro and novel for us."

In addition to wedding announcements, publishing celebratory news has long been a traditional service offered by some newspapers, according to a staff member of a newspaper, who said a pair of grandparents from central China's Hubei Province have been posting a birthday greeting for their granddaughter for the past eight years.

Today, many newspapers have reintroduced special announcement services. Some businesses have listed the pricing for different newspapers, with fees varying depending on the size of the advertisement, which can include wedding announcements, birthday wishes, or congratulatory messages for academic achievements.

The wording of these announcements can vary widely.

In wedding announcements, for instance, beyond the traditional phrasing of "Informing friends and relatives, and preserving the memory," some choose a more romantic style reminiscent of the Republic of China era: "May the red thread bind us, and may we grow old together."

Others take a more festive approach, using a somewhat playful wording: "Friends, I am getting married—come join us to enjoy the feast and drink!"

The revival of this retro trend, once popular in the 1920s and 1930s, in the modern digital era reflects the diverse ways in which wedding customs are expressed and innovated, according to Zhou Runan, an associate professor at the School of Journalism and Communication of Sun Yat-sen University.

He noted that beyond its nostalgic appeal, the practice caters to a desire for ceremony.

"In the past, couples might have recorded their weddings on videotapes or CDs. Now, with the rise of smartphones and other smart devices, many people opt to livestream their weddings. However, as livestreaming becomes commonplace, some seek to create a more unique sense of ritual," Zhou said.

"In this information age, posting a wedding announcement in a newspaper feels more ceremonious," he said.

Moreover, the practice carries a symbolic weight and embodies a gesture of sincerity, according to Zhou.

The traditional practice of publishing a wedding announcement in a newspaper has historical roots, he said.

It's a formal public declaration that symbolizes a couple's commitment and their wish to share their happiness with the world in a dignified manner, he added.

