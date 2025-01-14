Utility giant faces multiple lawsuits over deadly California wildfire

Xinhua) 13:40, January 14, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Southern California Edison (SCE), the main utility in southern California, is under mounting legal pressure over allegations that its negligence sparked the deadly Eaton Fire on Jan. 7 near Los Angeles.

As of Monday, the blaze, one of the four wildfires still raging in Los Angeles, has taken at least 16 lives, destroyed more than 7,000 structures and scorched over 57 square km -- making it one of the deadliest wildfires in Californian history.

At least four lawsuits were filed on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing SCE of failing to take necessary preventative measures despite Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) and Red Flag warnings issued by the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

The utility was also accused of neglecting to clear brush near its power lines as state regulations require.

Plaintiffs' attorneys claimed there was compelling evidence connecting SCE's equipment to the blaze.

"We believe that the Eaton Fire was ignited because SCE failed to de-energize its overhead wires that traverse Eaton Canyon -- despite a Red Flag PDS wind warning issued by the NWS the day before the ignition," said attorney Richard Bridgford, who represents one of the homeowners.

The lawsuits cited video footage and eyewitness accounts that allegedly showed the fire starting at the base of an SCE transmission tower in Eaton Canyon. Investigators are now focusing on that tower as a potential ignition source.

SCE has not admitted fault and maintained that the cause of the fire remained under investigation. In a report to the California Public Utilities Commission, the company noted that its preliminary analysis showed no interruptions or anomalies in its electrical circuits before the reported start time of the fire.

"Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires in Southern California, and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time," said SCE spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas.

The lawsuits seek both compensatory and punitive damages for homeowners, renters and business owners. Attorney Patrick McNicholas, representing some of the plaintiffs, emphasized that the legal action aims to hold SCE accountable for its "alleged negligence" and to pursue justice for those who have lost homes, livelihoods and loved ones.

Although fire officials have not yet publicly confirmed whether SCE's facilities were involved in the ignition, the ongoing lawsuits underscored rising concerns about utility companies' roles in California's increasingly destructive wildfire seasons.

If SCE is found liable, experts warn that the financial impact could be substantial, potentially consuming half of the state's 21 billion U.S. dollars Wildfire Fund, established in 2019 to prevent utilities from facing bankruptcy in the wake of catastrophic fires.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)