View of snow in Yinchuan, NW China
(Xinhua) 08:47, January 13, 2025
This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows a snow view in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
