CBA: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Fujian Sturgeons

Xinhua) 14:48, January 11, 2025

Joseph Young (C) of Fujian Sturgeons breaks through during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Joseph Young (R) of Fujian Sturgeons breaks through during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Joseph Young (R) of Fujian Sturgeons dance after the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Ashton Hagans of Xinjiang Flying Tigers reacts during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Joseph Young (L) of Fujian Sturgeons breaks through during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)