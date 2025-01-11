CBA: Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs. Fujian Sturgeons
Joseph Young (C) of Fujian Sturgeons breaks through during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Joseph Young (R) of Fujian Sturgeons breaks through during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Joseph Young (R) of Fujian Sturgeons dance after the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Ashton Hagans of Xinjiang Flying Tigers reacts during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Joseph Young (L) of Fujian Sturgeons breaks through during the 29th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Photos
