Turkish FM highlights potential for further collaboration with China in 2025
ISTANBUL, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye and China, with their ties strengthened in 2024, have the potential for further collaboration this year, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.
Speaking to local and international media representatives at a press briefing in Istanbul, Fidan emphasized that the two countries have significantly accelerated bilateral cooperation through various high-level visits and meetings over the past year, fostering stronger ties and opening new avenues for mutual growth.
Fidan highlighted his tours to China's Beijing and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, during which he said "many important issues between the two nations, particularly those concerning trade," were addressed.
The minister further emphasized that the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism, which held its second meeting in Beijing last November, marked a significant development in bilateral partnership.
In addition, Fidan noted the potential synergies between Türkiye's Middle Corridor Project and China's Belt and Road Initiative, which could serve as a key focal point for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Photos
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- In pics: historical relics excavated from site near Haydarpasa Train Station in Türkiye
- Feature: Chinese motorcycles redefine riding experience in Istanbul
- Chinese automaker Chery emerges as top-selling brand in Türkiye: report
- Türkiye calls for greater defense cooperation with Germany
- Feature: Türkiye's economic woes cast shadow over future of young people
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.