Turkish FM highlights potential for further collaboration with China in 2025

Xinhua) 14:12, January 11, 2025

ISTANBUL, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye and China, with their ties strengthened in 2024, have the potential for further collaboration this year, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

Speaking to local and international media representatives at a press briefing in Istanbul, Fidan emphasized that the two countries have significantly accelerated bilateral cooperation through various high-level visits and meetings over the past year, fostering stronger ties and opening new avenues for mutual growth.

Fidan highlighted his tours to China's Beijing and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, during which he said "many important issues between the two nations, particularly those concerning trade," were addressed.

The minister further emphasized that the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism, which held its second meeting in Beijing last November, marked a significant development in bilateral partnership.

In addition, Fidan noted the potential synergies between Türkiye's Middle Corridor Project and China's Belt and Road Initiative, which could serve as a key focal point for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

