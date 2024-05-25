Feature: Chinese motorcycles redefine riding experience in Istanbul

Baris Acar, the owner of a motorcycle gallery, introduces a Chinese motorcycle to a customer in Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 16, 2024. (Photo by Safar Rajabov/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Located beside a bustling avenue on the Asian side of Istanbul, a motorcycle gallery exhibits a remarkable collection of Chinese brands, capturing the attention of both seasoned riders and curious enthusiasts.

Baris Acar, the gallery owner, has noticed a significant trend toward Chinese brands in the Turkish market since he launched his showroom in 2016.

Currently, 13 of the 14 brands featured in the showroom are from China, with approximately 100 models on display, highlighting China's substantial presence in the Turkish market, said Acar.

"This dominance in the Turkish market reflects the escalating influence and popularity of Chinese motorcycles across the globe," he told Xinhua while introducing the newest models at his gallery.

In Acar's view, Chinese manufacturers are rapidly evolving their product lines, offering new, esthetically pleasing high-tech models at competitive prices.

"The Chinese market's expansive nature ensures a steady influx of fresh offerings to Türkiye, ranging from smaller 50cc engines to larger 800cc models," he said.

The price ranges span from an average of 40,000 Turkish liras (1,240 U.S. dollars) to 700,000 liras (21,741 dollars).

Since the beginning of 2024, Acar has sold approximately 1,500 Chinese motorcycles.

"That's quite an impressive number," Acar said, noting that his sales reflect the growing preference for Chinese motorcycles throughout Türkiye.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the number of motorcycles registered to traffic increased by 31.5 percent in April from one year earlier.

The data further revealed that out of 196,309 vehicles registered to traffic last month, motorcycles constituted 54.3 percent of the total.

Deniz Evren, an avid Turkish rider, drives a CFMOTO motorcycle, a Chinese brand, with a 700cc twin-cylinder, boasting approximately 73 horsepower.

Chinese motorcycles are displayed at a shop in Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 16, 2024. (Photo by Safar Rajabov/Xinhua)

"There's an engine that exudes strength, a powerhouse beneath the surface. Moreover, the braking system instills confidence with its responsiveness, ensuring safety with every touch," Evren spoke of his motorcycle to Xinhua.

Evren is also delighted by the availability of spare parts, which can swiftly meet any maintenance requirements.

Semih Eryukseldi, an industry veteran with nearly 14 years of experience in the automobile sector in Istanbul, accentuated the unique strategic approach adopted by Chinese manufacturers.

"This approach involves importing motorbike components from China and then assembling them in Turkish factories, showcasing a blend of global collaboration," Eryukseldi told Xinhua.

"This strategy not only capitalizes on China's manufacturing capabilities, but also facilitates localized assembly, showcasing China's leadership in the sector," he said.

