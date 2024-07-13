Chinese automaker Chery emerges as top-selling brand in Türkiye: report

Xinhua) 13:56, July 13, 2024

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's automaker Chery emerged as the best-selling brand in the Turkish market during the first half of 2024, having sold 34,501 cars during the period, a report by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association has shown.

Following closely behind, Germany's Volkswagen claimed the second spot with 30,680 units sold.

June alone saw Chery achieve a sales figure of 7,511 vehicles, out of a total of 61,972 imported cars, highlighting its strong market presence.

Semih Eryükseldi, an industry veteran with nearly 15 years of experience in the automobile sector in Istanbul, highlighted to Xinhua on Friday the growing appeal of Chery's cars among Turkish customers.

He noted that Chery vehicles stand out for their affordability, high quality, and performance.

According to Eryükseldi, showrooms offering the Chery brand consistently draw large crowds of Turkish buyers, a trend supported by recent figures indicating a surge in interest.

The data also revealed that Türkiye's automotive sales between January and June period saw a 7.3 percent increase year-on-year, with a sales figure reaching 462,955 cars, including both domestically produced and imported vehicles.

The association, which represents 31 members and 52 international brands, highlighted SUVs as the most preferred vehicle type, constituting 54.8 percent of total sales, with 253,667 units sold in the Turkish market during the first half of 2024.

