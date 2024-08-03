In pics: historical relics excavated from site near Haydarpasa Train Station in Türkiye
Workers sort out historical relics excavated from a site near the Haydarpasa Train Station in Istanbul, Trkiye, Aug. 1, 2024. Archeologists have unearthed a series of historical remains near the Haydarpasa Train Station, a landmark in Istanbul, since 2018. According to Turkish authorities, they will unveil a 400,000-square-meter archaeology park near the station. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows relic site near the Haydarpasa Train Station in Istanbul, Trkiye. Archeologists have unearthed a series of historical remains near the Haydarpasa Train Station, a landmark in Istanbul, since 2018. According to Turkish authorities, they will unveil a 400,000-square-meter archaeology park near the station. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows ancient coins excavated from a site near the Haydarpasa Train Station in Istanbul, Trkiye. Archeologists have unearthed a series of historical remains near the Haydarpasa Train Station, a landmark in Istanbul, since 2018. According to Turkish authorities, they will unveil a 400,000-square-meter archaeology park near the station. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Archeologists work at relic site near the Haydarpasa Train Station in Istanbul, Trkiye, Aug. 1, 2024. Archeologists have unearthed a series of historical remains near the Haydarpasa Train Station, a landmark in Istanbul, since 2018. According to Turkish authorities, they will unveil a 400,000-square-meter archaeology park near the station. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows historical relics excavated from a site near the Haydarpasa Train Station in Istanbul, Trkiye. Archeologists have unearthed a series of historical remains near the Haydarpasa Train Station, a landmark in Istanbul, since 2018. According to Turkish authorities, they will unveil a 400,000-square-meter archaeology park near the station. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Photos
