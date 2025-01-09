Chadian PM meets Chinese FM to promote mutually beneficial cooperation

Xinhua) 13:35, January 09, 2025

Chadian Prime Minister Allamaye Halina (1st R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1st L), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in N'Djamena, Chad, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

N'DJAMENA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chadian Prime Minister Allamaye Halina met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Wednesday to promote bilateral cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Halina is an old and close friend of the Chinese people, who served as a bridge in promoting China-Chad friendship during his tenure as Chad's ambassador to China. The Chinese foreign minister expressed his anticipation for Halina's continued support for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in his capacity as prime minister to achieve greater progress in bilateral ties.

In September last year, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno attended the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, where the two heads of state elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, advancing their relations to a new level, Wang said.

Under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, bilateral cooperation is advancing rapidly, he added.

China is willing to strengthen all-around cooperation with Chad, steadfastly support each other on major issues, jointly oppose power politics and bullying, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides, and uphold international fairness and justice, Wang said.

At the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed 10 partnership action plans for China and Africa to jointly advance modernization. Each plan aligns with the development needs of African countries, including Chad, reflects the shared aspirations of the African people, and will provide tangible support for Chad's development and revitalization, Wang said.

China is ready to work with Chad to implement the action plans in the Central African nation and ensure that these initiatives yield sound outcomes, he noted.

For his part, Halina said that in September last year, the Chadian and Chinese presidents held fruitful talks and decided to elevate the friendly cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

The Chadian government will actively implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, prioritize relations with China in its foreign policy, and position itself as China's most steadfast and reliable partner, he said.

Chad firmly adheres to the one-China policy, recognizing that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Halina said.

The Chadian side highly appreciates and fully endorses President Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the goal of achieving global modernization together, he said, adding that Chad looks forward to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China to achieve common development and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country.

Although no longer serving as Chad's ambassador to China, Halina said he will continue to act as an envoy, dedicating himself to expanding cooperation with China and working tirelessly to promote the development of bilateral ties.

