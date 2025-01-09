China's customs handle 5,719 smuggling criminal cases in 2024

Xinhua) 10:30, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The anti-smuggling departments of China's customs investigated and handled 5,719 criminal cases in a special campaign in 2024, which targeted key areas including drugs and tax-related commodities, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.

The campaign dealt a heavy blow to weaponry and drug smuggling, with 772 criminal cases of smuggling narcotics cracked and 2.09 tonnes of drugs seized, the ministry said.

In a crackdown on smuggling of tax-related goods such as refined oil at sea, cigarettes and frozen marine products, customs authorities cooperated with local police and coast guard departments to handle 647 criminal cases and 922 administrative cases, which involved 13.66 billion yuan (about 1.9 billion U.S. dollars) and 170 million yuan, respectively.

The ministry added that customs authorities also handled 231 cases concerning smuggling of endangered species and related products, in an effort to protect ecological security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)