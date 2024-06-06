Chinese court hears case on introduction of invasive alien species

GUANGZHOU, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Wednesday held the first hearing of a criminal case involving the illegal introduction of invasive alien species, marking the first case of its kind in the country.

The trial took place at the Intermediate People's Court of Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province.

According to the Zhuhai Municipal People's Procuratorate, the defendant, surnamed Yi, was found to have attempted to bring a batch of turtle species to the mainland by driving his vehicle through the Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge without declaring to the customs on Oct. 21, 2022.

After being caught by customs officers at the port, Yi failed to provide valid quarantine documents concerning the animals.

Further examination found that the animals carried by Yi included 1,760 red-eared slider turtles, which have been listed by China as invasive alien species.

The turtles were valued at approximately 88,000 yuan (about 12,400 U.S. dollars).

The prosecutors, the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Yi pleaded guilty in his final statement.

The trial was adjourned after the court session, and the verdict will be announced in due course.

