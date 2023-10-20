Chinese customs simplify Certificate of Origin application process

Xinhua) 16:26, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced Friday that starting Nov. 1, 2023, exporters will be able to directly apply for a Certificate of Origin through several platforms.

These platforms include the China International Trade Single Window, the Internet + Customs platform, as well as the online application system of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the GAC said in a statement.

Previously, exporters needed to go through an administrative process with customs authorities when applying for the certificate. With this adjustment, this process will be scrapped, the announcement said.

It added that this change aimed to further optimize the cross-border trade business environment and enhance trade convenience.

