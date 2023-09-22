China approves certain export applications for gallium, germanium

Xinhua) 13:04, September 22, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has approved some companies' export applications for gallium and germanium products that comply with relevant regulations, commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said Thursday.

He made the remarks in response to a relevant question at a press conference, noting that some Chinese companies have obtained export licenses for gallium and germanium-related items.

The commerce ministry will continue to review other license applications and make decisions in accordance with legal procedures, he said.

China's commerce ministry and the General Administration of Customs issued a notice on imposing export restrictions on industrial products and materials containing gallium and germanium in July. These restrictions took effect from Aug. 1 this year.

