China's export container shipping index down in June
(Xinhua) 08:44, July 21, 2023
BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's export container shipping index dropped in June, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange shows.
The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 918.89 in the period, down 3.5 percent month on month, according to the exchange.
The sub-reading for the Korea service led the decline with a month-on-month decrease of 11.1 percent. It was followed by the East Coast U.S. service, which fell 6.3 percent from the previous month.
The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports on 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.
The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.
