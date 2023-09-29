China's int'l trade in goods, services tops 4 trln yuan in August

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a view of Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.(Xinhua/Shao Rui)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.02 trillion yuan, or 559.9 billion U.S. dollars, in August 2023, official data showed Thursday.

Exports of goods came in at 1.93 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.54 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 384.6 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 187.1 billion yuan last month, while services imports hit 357.5 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 170.5 billion yuan, according to the administration.

