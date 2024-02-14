Home>>
Chinese customs to build biosecurity monitoring, early warning platform
(Xinhua) 11:59, February 14, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) has said that it will build a biosecurity monitoring and early warning platform this year.
The move aims to strengthen source control and health quarantine management of high-risk goods, according to the GAC.
In 2023, the customs authorities intercepted 75,000 batches of pests, returned or destroyed 2,403 shipments of food or cosmetics, and seized 5.5 tonnes of illegal drugs across the country.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Customs returns or destroys 2,473 batches of unqualified food imports
- Chinese customs simplify Certificate of Origin application process
- Suspending entry of Taiwan mangoes a scientific, reasonable biosecurity precaution: mainland spokesperson
- Chinese customs authorities roll out new measures to support CBZs
- China launches plan to prevent entry of invasive alien species
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.