China launches plan to prevent entry of invasive alien species

Xinhua) 13:15, July 24, 2023

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China will begin a three-year action plan on Saturday to prevent invasive alien species from entering border ports across the country, as part of efforts to safeguard the country's ecological security and biodiversity.

The country faces increasing risks of invasive alien species due to the rapid development of international trade and frequent cross-border personnel exchanges in recent years, according to the General Administration of Customs.

A total of 1,405 live animal and plant species that were banned from entering the country were intercepted in the first half of this year, and a number of criminal gangs that illegally imported exotic pets were dismantled, the administration said.

The application of advanced technology and smart equipment will be strengthened to allow for early warnings of alien species entering the country, and risk analysis and quarantine inspection procedures should be stepped up, according to the plan.

The administration will also work with other government departments to effectively prevent the arrival of alien species, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)