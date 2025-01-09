China to contribute to modernization of Global South countries: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:08, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- As an important driving force for global connectivity, China will stick to the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit and contribute to the modernization of Global South countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Connectivity is one of the important cooperation areas under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and meets the Global South's aspiration for "empowering development," Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson, said at a daily press briefing.

China last week unveiled 15 measures aimed at advancing large-scale development of its western region. Guo said the country will take synergized efforts in building an international logistics corridor to forge an all-round opening up paradigm that connects China and the rest of the world through land and sea.

China will expand new space for win-win development at a higher level and with greater resilience and sustainability, and share with the world opportunities and dividends with its high-quality development and high-standard opening up, he said.

