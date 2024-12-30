Xi urges making China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway a new demonstration project for BRI cooperation

Xinhua) 13:23, December 30, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that efforts should be made to build the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway into a new demonstration project for Belt and Road cooperation, so as to better contribute to the economic and social development and the improvement of people's well-being in the region along the route.

Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory letter to the commencement ceremony of the railway project.

