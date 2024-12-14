China's green tech lead helps unlock Southeast Asia's potential energy sustainability, forum hears

Xinhua) 10:09, December 14, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's huge lead in new and renewable energy technologies combined with the market readiness of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will unlock the region's sustainable and new energy potential, analysts told a forum here on Friday.

This would not only benefit the region's people but also keep trade and cooperation between China and ASEAN dynamic and resistant to the expected disruptions stemming from the protectionist and regressive trade policies of certain countries, Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific President Ong Tee Keat said in his welcoming remarks on the "BRI 2.0: Ushering in the new phase of high-quality development amid green transition" forum.

"ASEAN has the comparative advantage and competitive edge in becoming the target destination for China's green investments due to its vast renewable energy and critical mineral potential," he said.

"Complementarity between the Chinese technology preponderance and the market readiness in Southeast Asia make the perfect match in advancing sustainable development and green transition amid the disruptive challenges against the global climate action," he added.

Stephen Lai, chairman of the Malaysia-China (Greater Bay Area) Science-Tech Innovation Alliance, said China and Malaysia, which assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, have great potential to take the lead on the region's transition to new and renewable energy as well as at the local level in Malaysia.

"As key players in the region, Malaysia and China have a unique opportunity to lead ASEAN's green transformation, setting a global benchmark for sustainable and inclusive development," he said.

The forum, co-hosted with the Malaysia-China Silk Route Business Chamber and Xiamen University Malaysia, brings together experts and academics to discuss the success of BRI as an infrastructure platform and to chart the way forward to environmental sustainability, technological innovation, local capacity-building, and inclusive economic growth.

