Interview: BRI delivers benefits to all, says former S. African diplomat

December 07, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has promoted global growth and delivered mutual benefits to all involved since its launch in 2013, one former ambassador has said.

Gert Grobler, a former South African ambassador to Spain, Japan, and Madagascar, told Xinhua that Western aid programs are often limited to humanitarian efforts. Conversely, the BRI emphasizes trade, investment, and infrastructure development while addressing global challenges.

The former diplomat noted that the BRI involves countries in different regions, at different development stages and with different cultures. "It commendably transcends differences in ideologies and social systems," he added.

Grobler highlighted the BRI's significant impact on Africa, where 52 African countries and the African Union Commission have signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with China.

"Infrastructure is probably the most outstanding dimension of the BRI in Africa," Grobler remarked, citing the construction of nearly 100,000 kilometers of roads, over 10,000 kilometers of railways, nearly 1,000 bridges, and almost 100 ports.

Grobler said that the BRI is transforming Africa's economies through infrastructure, job creation, and trade.

He also commended the BRI's green development efforts, noting China's promotion of sustainable projects, including the Green Investment Principles and international green collaboration. These initiatives align BRI projects with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"The BRI presents a unique opportunity for recipient countries to achieve modernization and inclusive growth," he said.

Addressing accusations of the so-called "Chinese debt trap," Grobler dismissed them as "lies made up by the United States and some other Western countries." He referenced a 2022 study by British charity Debt Justice, which revealed that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions than to China.

"The allegations against China are therefore simply untenable, and the developing countries and people with insight from the rest of the international community will not fall for this," he said, noting China is the biggest contributor to the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

Grobler added that the BRI respects the sovereignty and independence of participating nations, fosters equal partnerships and promotes a peaceful international order.

Despite potential challenges ahead, Grobler expressed optimism for the BRI's future. "Cooperation will thrive, and the BRI can look forward to an even brighter future," he said.

