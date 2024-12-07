BRI expected to help countries jointly realize modernization: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all parties to build the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) into a source of happiness that benefits the world and a dream maker that helps countries jointly realize modernization, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks in response to comments by Jeffrey Sachs, a U.S. economist, that he is "a very big supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative" and that "China is promoting infrastructure around the world."

Lin said that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation has achieved tangible and fruitful outcomes over the past year. China has signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with multiple countries, established the Secretariat of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and set up over 30 multilateral cooperation platforms in areas of energy, taxation and disaster relief.

Belt and Road cooperation has produced significant achievements, making China's contribution to cementing friendship with partner countries and advancing socioeconomic development in partner countries, according to the spokesperson.

Lin noted that over the years, the BRI has built a cross-sea bridge in the Maldives and electrified railway in Africa and revive the Piraeus Port in Greece. The Chancay Port in Peru has become South America's first smart and green port, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway has ushered Indonesia into the era of high-speed railway, and the China-Laos Railway has fulfilled Laos' railway dream. Livelihood projects, such as the Luban Workshop, programs on Juncao technology, the renovation of water purification systems, and solar power stations have greatly improved local people's living standard.

The aim of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation is to enable partner countries to realize and benefit from connectivity with the world and bring the hope of development and prosperity to the Global South, Lin said.

China stands ready to work with all parties to continue upholding the vision of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, and build the BRI into a source of happiness that benefits the world and a dream maker that helps countries jointly realize modernization, he said.

