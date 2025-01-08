30 days to go: NE China's Harbin gears up for 2025 Asian Winter Games

People's Daily Online) 16:54, January 08, 2025

Photo shows a 2025 Asian Winter Games-themed promotional installation at the Harbin Flood Control Memorial Tower in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Yu Yang)

With just 30 days remaining until the 9th Asian Winter Games, which will open in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 7, 2025, Harbin is in full swing with its preparations.

Elements of the upcoming international sporting event, such as mascots, the emblem, and promotional slogans, can be seen everywhere throughout Harbin's business areas and streets, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

According to credible sources, preparations for the 2025 Asian Winter Games have entered their final stages. The operational command system for the event has been established, and test events are being held to fine-tune relevant services and ensure everything runs smoothly.

Adhering to the principles of hosting "green, inclusive, open, and clean" Games, Harbin is poised to deliver a spectacular Asian Winter Games.

