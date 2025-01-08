Luochuan County in NW China witnesses peak season of apple sales
Staff members sort apples at a fruit company in Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 6, 2025. Recently, Luochuan County witnessed a peak season of apple sales. Located on the Loess Plateau, the county is suitable for apple planting. In 2024, Luochuan County's apple output reached about 1.14 million tonnes. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Staff members work on a production line at a fruit company in Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 6, 2025.
Staff members sort apples at a fruit company in Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 6, 2025.
A staff member promotes apples via live-streaming at a fruit company in Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 6, 2025.
A staff member packs apples at a fruit company in Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 6, 2025.
Staff members work on a production line at a fruit company in Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 6, 2025.
